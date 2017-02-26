Youth City League thriving

The London Sharks Volleyball Club is proud to offer London’s Youth City League, which provides boys and girls aged 12 to 16 the opportunity to learn the game, improve their skills, and have a lot of fun. The Fall league consisted of six teams (47 athletes) that competed and enjoyed the game of volleyball for 10 weeks with great enthusiasm. The league format allows for participants to have one session per week of drills and skills (which allows the athletes to practice the fundamentals of the game and improve their skills), and one night of competition per week (which includes 2 to 3 matches).

For the Winter League that started in January, a total of 67 athletes registered to participate. Ten teams were formed, and we expect a high level of volleyball from these athletes who are very excited to compete and develop their skills. Most of the young volleyball enthusiasts that come to the Youth City League have the intention to learn the fundamentals and develop better skills that will help them gain the necessary confidence to participate in their school tryouts the following season.

We are fully convinced that the Youth City League, organized by the London Sharks Volleyball Club, is THE best alternative for kids to discover the great game of volleyball. To help them with this purpose, we have established two levels of practice. Beginner (Level I) is for those players who have never played the sport and need an introductory coaching method. Advanced (Level II) is for those players who have either successfully completed the Beginners level or have already acquired some skills for the game.

The league takes place at our facility, Supreme Courts Volleyball, located at 11 Buchanan Court. Six full volleyball courts are available for practices on Tuesdays from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm, and for matches on Thursdays from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. And there is lots of room for parents to enjoy watching their kids play the game.

Registration is open for the Spring Session, which will take place from March 27 to June 4. The cost of the league is $125 for 10 weeks. To register (and for more information), please visit us online at www.londonsharks.ca. The website also has information on our March Break and Summer Camps!

