LMBL celebrates 25 years

The London Mens Baseball League (LMBL) wrapped up its 2017 season on Sept 24 with the final three games being played in sweltering conditions at Dan Pulham Field.

The ‘over 30’ league had an amazing turnout of players and fans, keeping the concession stand busy in the 30+ degree heat. Kids had a good time cheering on their Dads – as long as they had a freezie in hand!

The day kicked off with the B Championship game between the Orioles and Blue Jays – and it turned out to be a good one. A back and forth affair, the game was tied 5-5 after six innings. With extra innings looming, the Orioles would have none of it. They put up a 7-spot in the top of the 7th inning and took away all doubt on whose name would be engraved on the trophy. From one win in 2016, to the B Championship in only their second year, the Orioles look to have a bright future ahead.

Following up this game was the A Consolation Final between the Athletics and the Expos. The Expos showed no mercy in their 9-0 dismantling of the A’s on this day, showing that they can play with the top teams in the league and will be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years.

And in the A Championship Final, it was a rematch of last season as the powerhouse Werewolves squared off against the defending champion Rays. The Rays fans came out in droves, with loud cheering and drums (a saxophone was even spotted in the stands!) But on this day, it wasn’t enough. The Werewolves were not about to have a repeat of last season, and they soundly defeated the Rays, 8-2, to claim the A Championship Title.

Thanks to all players, families, and fans for making the 2017 season a success. With 14 teams and 136 games played, it was a busy summer. Plans are already underway to make 2018 even better!

The London Mens Baseball League is an ‘over 30’ mens league based in London, Ontario (baseball, not softball or slo-pitch!). We play most games on Sundays from May to September at locations including Labatt Park, Dan Pulham Field, Byron, and Dorchester.

The LMBL is a drafting league, meaning that players register as individuals and are allocated to the existing 14 teams in April through the league drafting process. We do not accept team entries. This being said, we can sometimes accommodate requests to be placed on a team with a friend – but this is not guaranteed.

We are a recreational league, but playing experience is recommended. Players must be cognizant of their abilities, as baseball can be a dangerous game for those lacking the basic skills necessary. Our league ranges in age from 30-80.

Registration for 2018 opens in November. Visit our website for more information, or to register.

