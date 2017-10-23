Bolts’ MVPs returning

The London Lightning are prepared to defend their historic season and championship win next year, and they started that preparation by securing the return of regular season MVP, Royce White, and playoff MVP, Ryan Anderson. Both will be back in London next season ready to defend the Lightning’s championship title.

“I had a great time here in London,” said White. “I couldn’t have asked to play in a better situation or organization for my first pro season. My life here is balanced. I had great comradery with the guys, and a lot of support from the London community.”

Anderson echoed White’s thoughts.

“The city of London and the Lightning organization is the best place to play in Canada,” the forward said. “We owe another championship to our fans and the city.”

Submitted by the London Lightning and photo by Stu Switzer