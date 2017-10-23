Performance & excellence

Jill Friis, a Bowlerama member, had quite the summer, winning a silver medal at the Senior World Championships as a member of Team Canada

There’s been a lot happening down at Bowlerama, including some impressive feats in recent months. Perhaps most notably, Jill Friis did Bowlerama proud by representing Canada and winning a silver medal in the doubles event at the Senior World Championships, held in Germany this summer.

“Wow. That’s the only way I can describe the experience,” said Friis, whose Canadian team finished third in the qualifying round and then topped that in the medal round. “We really bowled our best, and in the end we celebrated with our silver medals. We were so proud when the Canadian national anthem was played at the medal ceremony.”

The format was a little different at the tournament this year, as it was a Baker Style. But the Canadian women stepped up and beat a strong Sweden team in the semi-final to meet the United States in the gold-medal match.

A perfect game

Congratulations to Ryan Howald, who rolled his first perfect 300 game. Ryan had been away from the bowling world for some time, but he certainly laid down the path for future success by shooting a perfect 300 at Bowlerama Royale! Welcome back, Ryan!

Congratulations also to Mark Decman, one of the owners of Bowlerama Royals, for his success during the summer months. Mark bowled two perfect 300 games, along with an 813 series. And he complimented it with a 298.

League season on tap

The Bowlerama league season is already on the go! However, you haven’t missed it! We are starting a doubles league on Wednesday nights, which will feature three games per night for 20 weeks. Enjoy the short season with us here at Bowlerama Royale!

www.bowleramaroyale.com