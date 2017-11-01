Preferred Insurance cares

For the fifth year, Preferred Insurance teamed up with Classic Rock, FREE 98.1 FM to help raise money for back-to-school supplies for kids in need

It was teamwork and partnership at its finest that helped make a huge positive community impact. This was the fifth year that Preferred Insurance has participated in the ‘Rock Back to School’ Program with partner Classic Rock, FREE 98.1 FM, and the 2017 edition was a huge success. They reached their goal of 100 loaded backpacks, which brought up the 5-year total to 462!

Thanks to a bulk purchase deal from partner Real Canadian Superstore, the dollars raised go further for back-to-school supplies for kids in need. The school supplies are distributed by program partners The Salvation Army and The Thames Valley Education Foundation.

As a thank you to their generous business partner supporters, Preferred Insurance hosted a special day at their office, complete with lunch and Classic Rock, FREE 98.1 FM broadcasting live-on-location to acknowledge and celebrate their joint success.

Thank you to our 2017 ‘Rock Back to School’ Partners:

Economical Insurance

CARSTAR Collision & Glass Centres

SelectPath

AVIVA Insurance

BELFOR Property Restoration

Wawanesa Mutual Insurance

Marlo Homes

CARSTAR London West

CARSTAR London East

London Majors Baseball Club

Carr’s Shell London

PAL Insurance Brokers

Next Dimension

Westminster Mutual Insurance