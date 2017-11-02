London Golf results

Thames Valley Golf Course
2017 Men’s Club Championship Results
August 26th and 27th
Overall: Jake Adams 66-69 135
A Flight: Dean Rizzo 69-73 142
B Flight: John Legg 72-75 147
C Flight: Larry George 79-82 161
D Flight: Neil Cruckley 84-83 167
E Flight: Ed Forrest 96-96 191
Senior: John Legg 147
Super Senior: Dirk Devries 162
2017 Ladies Club Championship Results
Overall Champion: Kathy Clark
0-20 Flight: Sophie Parsons
21 – 24 Flight: Maria Reeves
25-29 Flight: Marlene Suzuki
30-35 Flight: Ann Hider
36+ Flight: Jane Johnson
Senior Champion: Kathy Clark
Super Senior: Sophie Parsons
Fanshawe Golf Course
2017 Men’s Club Championship Results
August 26th and 27th
Overall: D. Hiltz 67-74 141
A Flight: Ryan Gallant 68-75 143
B Flight: Dan Amaral 74-76 150
C Flight: Craig Smith 78-79 157
D Flight: Dave Ryan: 83-91 174
E Flight: Greg Schaus 91-88 179
Senior: Joe Christiaans 72-73 145
Super Senior: Cliff Brown 76-78 154
Ladies Club Championship Results
Overall Winner: Amy Egbers
’21-24’ Flight: Linda Depatie
’25-29’ Flight: 1st Place Linda Armstrong
2nd Place Cheryl Briglia
3rd Place Cathy Bear
’30-35’ Flight: Liz Corbett
‘36+’ Flight: Diane Vaughan
Senior Champion: Amy Egbers
River Road Golf Course
2017 Men’s Club Championship Results
August 26th and 27th
Overall: Matt Hopper 147
A Flight: Fraser Howard 148
B Flight: Brian Humphrey 154
C Flight: Steve Booker 166
D Flight: Marino Gonzales 184
Senior: Tim Lane 148
Submitted by City of London Golf