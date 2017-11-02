SXP Profile Brian Gallant

Brian Gallant loves golf. And the lead coach of the London Junior Golf Development Centre has played at some of the most elite golf courses on the planet. His favourite? Pebble Beach.

“Playing there was an amazing experience,” said Gallant, who is also owner of Virtual Golf Academy. “The course has incredible scenery.”

For Gallant, the sport is his life. He has a thriving golf business and is heavily involved in coaching young players. The Londoner, who is certified by the Titleist Performance Institute as a Level 3 Junior Coach, has led his players at many high-profile events, including the Ontario Summer Games, the GAO Ontario Men’s Amateur, the Canadian Junior Girls Championship, and the US Kids World Championship.

“I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to make my living coaching players of all skill levels, and helping them play their best golf ever,” Gallant said.

Through his coaching experiences, Gallant has earned several accolades, including the 2011 Ontario Coaching Excellence Award, and the 2011 Ontario Golf Coaching Award. But the talented golf coach remains humble.

“Each experience and accomplishment is a total team effort,” he said. “And I’m proud of the development and accomplishments of all Team London juniors that I have been involved with.”

www.golfbetter.ca