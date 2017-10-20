Local Scores – Oct.19, 2017

Results of recent games involving London, Woodstock, St.Thomas & other local teams …

Recent Games

(Wed.Oct.04) GOJHL – London Nationals vs Sarnia 5-2 …

(Thu.Oct.05) GOJHL – St.Thomas Stars @ Leamington 3-7 …

(Fri.Oct.06) OHL – London Knights vs Sault 1-4 …

(Fri.Oct.06) GOJHL – St.Thomas Stars vs Komoka 4-0 …

(Fri.Oct.06) PJHL – Woodstock Navy Vets vs Ayr 0-1 (OT) …

(Fri.Oct.06) League1 Ontario – FC London vs ProStars 7-1 …

(Sat.Oct.07) OHL – London Knights @ Erie 2-5 …

(Sat.Oct.07) PJHL – Woodstock Navy Vets @ Paris 4-2 …

(Sat.Oct.07) OFC – London Beefeaters @ Windsor 17-54 …

(Sun.Oct.08) GOJHL – London Nationals @ Chatham 8-4 …

(Wed.Oct.11) GOJHL – London Nationals vs St.Marys …

(Thu.Oct.12) OHL – London Knights @ Windsor 1-3 …

(Fri.Oct.13) OHL – London Knights vs Windsor 1-2 …

(Fri.Oct.13) PJHL – Woodstock Navy Vets vs Paris 4-3 (OT) …

(Sat.Oct.14) GOJHL – London Nationals @ Komoka 6-1 …

(Sat.Oct.14) PJHL – Woodstock Navy Vets @ Wellesley 3-0 …

(Sun.Oct.15) OHL – London Knights vs Owen Sound 3-4 (OT) …

(Sun.Oct.15) GOJHL – St.Thomas Stars vs St.Marys 4-3 …

(Wed.Oct.18) GOJHL – London Nationals vs Leamington 5-3 …

Upcoming Games

(Fri.Oct.20) OHL – London Knights @ Kitchener …

(Fri.Oct.20) GOJHL – London Nationals @ St.Thomas …

(Fri.Oct.20) PJHL – Woodstock Navy Vets @ Tavistock …

(Sat.Oct.21) GOJHL – London Nationals vs LaSalle …

(Sat.Oct.21) PJHL – Woodstock Navy Vets vs Norwich …

(Sun.Oct.22) OHL – London Knights @ Mississauga …

(Sun.Oct.22) GOJHL – St.Thomas Stars vs Komoka …

