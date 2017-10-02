The Little Gym of London prepares its students with the lifelong skills that will help them in school, on the playground, and into adolescence and their first job!

The Little Gym of London prepares its students with the lifelong skills that will help them in school, on the playground, and into adolescence and their first job!

The Little Gym of London prepares its students with the lifelong skills that will help them in school, on the playground, and into adolescence and their first job!

The Little Gym of London prepares its students with the lifelong skills that will help them in school, on the playground, and into adolescence and their first job!

The Little Gym of London prepares its students with the lifelong skills that will help them in school, on the playground, and into adolescence and their first job!

The Little Gym of London prepares its students with the lifelong skills that will help them in school, on the playground, and into adolescence and their first job!

The Little Gym of London prepares its students with the lifelong skills that will help them in school, on the playground, and into adolescence and their first job!

The Little Gym of London prepares its students with the lifelong skills that will help them in school, on the playground, and into adolescence and their first job!

The Little Gym of London prepares its students with the lifelong skills that will help them in school, on the playground, and into adolescence and their first job!

The past year at The Little Gym was our best one yet! With 900 students on the roster, we got to know so many happy children and watch them build their confidence through their social, emotional, cognitive and physical skill growth. It’s so amazing to see their faces ‘BEAM’ when they arrive to classes weekly AND at the end of the year when they put on their show for the parents and receive their medals.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that their growth and development has ended! Building confidence is most critical between the ages of 4 and 12, and it takes time to become ingrained in children and be part of their life! That’s why our program is long-term and flexible as we grow and develop along with them.

We continue to challenge our students to build up perseverance, endurance, mental toughness, determination, tenacity, and a desire to learn. In other words, all the LIFELONG skills that they can take with them to school, the playground and eventually into adolescence and their first job! That’s why The Little Gym should always be the SPRINGBOARD for all of their life’s adventures.

Our unique programs for children revolve around active play in a fun environment designed to provide a different context for learning. For babies, toddlers, and preschoolers, these classes help establish active, healthy habits and foster social skills like listening and cooperation; for older children, these programs complement and enhance the traditional school experience by helping children build confidence, manage anxiety and depression, and increase self-esteem and cognitive skills.

Enrollment is ongoing, and you can join us anytime in a class that still has space. Tuition will be prorated for you! If this sounds like the program for you (which it is!), give us a call and let’s get you started today too! Programs include: Parent Child classes, Gymnastics, Dance, Sports, School Readiness, Camps over the holidays, March Break & Summer, Parent’s Survival Nights, and Birthdays too!

www.tlglondoncan.com