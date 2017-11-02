Devilettes hockey

(Left to right) Front row: AJ Smit, Saydi Hill, Asha David, Erica Hanham and Jamie Ryall. Second row: Lillian Muldowney, Tristan Larocque, Colby Farr, Jailyn Rintjema and Kherington Wehering. Third row: Bethany Mckay, Zoe Morin, Skyler Doxtator, Emme Moore, Marley Shinner. Top row: Gary Moore, Fawn Zapple, Angela Bertoia, Danny Larocque, Steve Ryall and Michele Shinner.

London Devilettes – Novice A

It started in late August, when the London Devilettes’ Novice A team held its tryouts and formed its roster of 15 skaters and one goalie. Since then, the girls have been hard at work improving their skills and coming together as a team while competing in the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association.

“The players are showing a real passion for the game,” said the team’s head coach, Steve Ryall. “They’re working hard at improving their on-ice skills and also making new friendships.”

The Novice Devilettes have six returning players from last season, while the rest are new to the squad this year. They’ve gelled quickly as a unit, though, and have been helped by a coaching staff that has been involved in the game since they were all the same age as the girls they’re currently coaching.

The Devilettes practice twice per week and usually play one home game and one away game per week as well. Their opponents include Peterborough, Whitby, Halton Hills, Toronto and Oakville.

Besides improving throughout the season and placing well in the standings, the team has another goal in mind.

“To try our best and have fun,” Ryall says.

London Devilettes – Atom A

They’re a group of 9 and 10-year-old girls hockey players, and they’re excited for what this season holds in store. Many of the 17 players on the London Devilettes Atom A team have played together before in the Devilettes program. The team consists roughly of half ‘minor’ players and half ‘major’ players, and they’re already gelling well together as a team.

“The biggest thing that amazes me is the fun and friendships that these girls have off the ice, no matter what corner of the city they come from – and no matter what happens on the ice,” said coach Marc Giroux.

The team is looking forward to upcoming tournaments for some great bonding opportunities. It’s still early in the season, and the team is still searching for consistency – while also struggling through some injuries. But early signs point to a lot of success for this Devilettes squad.

“The team’s strength is working hard and a dedication to improving and developing,” said Giroux, who has been involved in hockey all his life (playing and officiating) and has been coaching in some capacity for the past six years. “And we’re lucky, thanks to sponsors such as WINMAR, to have employed the services of TAG Hockey for some sessions to enhance the development of the girls.”

In other words, the players are focused on improving their skills throughout the season – and they’re looking forward to a whole lot of fun along the way.

www.londondevilettes.ca