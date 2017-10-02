George Bray Sports Assoc.

You must be here – to see it, to believe it!

The George Bray Sports Association is about to start its 49th season. Wow, what an accomplishment! We are the only hockey league in the area for children and adults with special needs. We have grown to 18 teams and 245 players in total, and we have a volunteer base of over 60 people. We are a totally non-profit/volunteer organization, and all monies paid, donated or raised are used for the ongoing operations of hockey for our players and their families.

We consist of two teams of Fundamentals, comprising of our returning and new players who can benefit from entry level instruction to the skills required for skating and eventually the skills of the game of Hockey. These two teams will join our other four Junior teams in January, totalling six teams in the age group 7 to 12 years old. Our Intermediate Division consists of six teams of 13 to 17-year-old players and another six teams in our Sr. division of players that are 18 and older; our oldest player last year was 41!

We also have an Equipment Loaner program that allows our players to borrow pieces, partial sets, or complete sets of safe hockey equipment to wear while they participate; we also offer a monthly payment plan and financial assistance when needed.

If you have a child that is on an IEP (Individual Education Program) in our local school boards and would like to learn to skate and play the game of hockey, we want to meet you. Our program will help you get started in our Fundamentals Division or our Hockey School and teach you the skills and drills that will allow you to enjoy the great game of hockey.

More importantly than hockey itself, we will help you learn the life skills of Compassion, Teamwork, Equality, Respect, Friendship, and most of all FUN! We use the game of hockey to teach our players the life skills that will help them cope and achieve in the game of life. With our totally inclusive atmosphere and dedicated staff of coaches and volunteers, we will help your child become an outgoing, confident person that will take those skills with them throughout the rest of their lives.

If you are ready to join a fun team of understanding players and volunteers, please come out and give us a try – full money back refund if not satisfied, but we know you will be! All games are played on weekends at Glen Cairn Arena in London and run from October to April.

Please see our website for further information, or contact Murray Howard at 519-200-8422 or murrayhoward@execulink.com. We look forward to meeting you soon.



2017-18 GBSA dates

Registration (Glen Cairn Arena):

Sept. 16 (6-9 pm)

Sept. 20 (6-9 pm)

Sept. 23 (9-12 pm)

Season (Glen Cairn Arena):

Sept. 30 – Hockey Season Starts

Oct. 4 – Hockey School Starts