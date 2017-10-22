London Blizzard Hockey

he London Blizzard Sledge Hockey Season is just around the corner! We are always looking for new players for our Junior Sledge Development (JSD) team and our Intermediate team. We are an organization that is open to both male and females from ages 6 to adult.

We begin practices on Wednesday, October 4, and they carry through every Wednesday until March 28, 2018. The JSD team practices from 6:45pm to 7:45pm, and the Intermediates practice from 7:45pm to 8:45pm. All practices take place at the Western Fair Sports Center on Tony’s Pad.

Both teams play a 10-game schedule, travelling from Windsor to Buffalo. Our home games take place on Sundays, with the JSD games being held from 1:45pm until 3:00pm, and the Intermediates from 3:15pm until 4:45 pm.

Registration is $400 for the season. Included is a set of sticks and a Sledge for use during the season, as well as a game jersey. We travel to one away tournament during the year, and we host our home tournament in January every season. Our home tournament is the largest Sledge Hockey Tournament in North America!

We invite you to come and watch, and even try out before making a commitment. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me (Dawn Desrosiers, President) at dawnandrob85@gmail.com.