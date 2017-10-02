Thank you to our athletes

The summer of 2017 has been another record-breaker for Ellis Hockey Detail / Progressive Hockey Development.

Our summer program had a little bit of everything, from beginners all the way to players being drafted into the OHL, NWHL and selections for the Team Canada World Jr. Camp and more.

Once again, we travelled from coast to coast across Canada (and many points in between), and discovered once again that there is one constant feeling everywhere we go: Canada loves hockey, and we Canadians are very passionate about the sport, regardless of age, skill level or location.

From all the staff at Ellis Hockey Detail / PHD, we thank you for spending your summer with us!

www.ellishockeydetail.com



Submitted by Progressive Hockey Development (PHD)