House league fun filled

It should come as no surprise that London Blue Devils house league box lacrosse is full of fun and skilled play. After all, the London Minor Lacrosse Association is a fantastic organization. And lacrosse? Well, it’s the fastest game on two feet!

The Blue Devils house league consists of six divisions, ranging from Peanut to Bantam. The Peewee level (10 and 11-year-olds) usually has the largest group of athletes, and it’s a level that serves as a great preparation for the kids to get ready for contact hockey. This year, there were four teams in the Peewee house league (for players born in 2005 and 2006), each consisting of 15 players apiece.

“The first half of the season is a six-game exhibition schedule that gives new players a chance to develop and get used to the flow of the game,” said Andy Reid, the director of the London Blue Devils house league program. “And the second half is the regular season, where teams play each other twice again and are then ranked for the Day of Champions.”

The Day of Champions is the playoff finale for each of the six divisions, and this year it was held June 24 at Kinsmen Arena. It’s a full day of games, and while every division was well-represented, the Peewees particularly packed a punch. Each team showed well. And while the Black Team went winless, they certainly showed a lot of heart, especially in their final game of the year, as they lost a closely-contested semi-final game, 9-6, against the White Team. Congrats to all players!

Interested in getting involved with London Blue Devils lacrosse? Attend a TRY LACROSSE clinic for potential new players during the offseason. Equipment is provided for anyone interested. For more information, visit www.londonlacrosse.com.

“It’s a growing sport,” said Reid, who has been affiliated in some way with Blue Devils lacrosse for five years. “It’s very physical, and it’s great for conditioning. Give us a try!”