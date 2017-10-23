Profile: Sean D’Alton

Sean D’Alton has been training with Olympic Karate since 2008. He started as a Little Dragon, and he has been training on and off for the last nine years. In the last year, Sean made the decision to train hard to get his Black Belt. He has put in considerable effort into achieving his goal by training daily, working after hours with his teachers, and offering to help with classes and day camps.

Sean’s passion for martial arts also sees him attend seminars of world-class martial artists and train in other disciplines of martial arts. While in attendance, Sean acts as an ambassador of our dojo by maintaining a disciplined and focused demeanor. Sean’s older brother, Louis, is also a Black Belt with us, but sibling rivalry doesn’t exist between the two; rather, they work in cooperation while teaching and helping with day camps as camp leaders.

The accompanying photo to this story shows Sean getting his first belt from Master Donovan, and it also shows him receiving his Black Belt. We wanted to say how very proud of the commitment and dedication that Sean has made over the years. He is going to be an awesome Black Belt!

We also want to wish Sean luck this fall in school, as he enters his first year of high school!

Story and photo submitted by Olympic Karate