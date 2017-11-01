EMSA on the pitch

: It was a successful summer for the Elgin Middlesex Soccer Association, which featured fun and competitive soccer action in all divisions and at all levels

The District experienced another good year of soccer. On the administrative side, the Ontario Soccer (OS) Identification process was streamlined to improve efficiency, and we continue to seek out methods to increase our administrative effectiveness. We continue to assist and guide clubs to become compliant with governance policies requirements as they relate to not-for-profit organizations and Ontario Soccer. The date of the Annual General Meeting has also been changed to facilitate greater membership participation.

On the field, our leagues performed well with good participation from both players and supporters. The London Ontario Soccer League (LOSL) had a good season, with teams showing great competitive play while also having fun. The league participated in a charity event and raised funds for Make-a-Wish Foundation. On the women’s side, there was strong competition throughout the season, with some close finishes in a few divisions. The London Marconi Azzurri Women’s team represented Ontario and London at the Women’s Masters National Championships in Edmonton, Alberta. Also, the London Youth Whitecaps U15 Boys represented Ontario and London at the National Championships in Calgary. Congratulations to the teams and their coaching staffs!

In the Western Ontario Soccer League (WOSL), the competition continued to be fierce in all divisions. Congratulations to all participating teams, and in particular the winners of their respective divisions, the WOSL Cup, and the league title. The Elgin Middlesex District Soccer League (EMDSL) continues to build a strong league with well-organized events, good participation, and strong rivalries between teams. There was a high level of participation and fun at this year’s festivals, and the District Cup games were quite competitive.

Our regional teams performed well throughout the season, and matched up well with the competition. Also, we had good participation from Under 12 teams vying for the Under 13 Inter-District spots. We initiated a Regional Pilot Project for the Under 11 and 12 Boys and Girls teams. This project was well-received, and we hope to continue the Pilot. At the provincial level, congratulations go to the London Whitecaps and FC London for being awarded franchises for the Ontario Provincial Development League (OPDL).

We continue to promote training and development for match officials and coaches. Thanks to all the players, families, spectators, volunteers, coaches and match officials for their contribution to the game!

Submitted by Elgin Middlesex Soccer Association

