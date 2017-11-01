FC London program success

For the FC LONDON program, the 2017 season was a very successful one – for all levels of players. The women’s team, led by coach Mike Marcoccia and team captain Jade Kovacevic, again won the League1 title; Our U21 women’s Provincial and Regional team won their division; and Kaila Novak (pictured) was selected to Canada’s U17 National Team. Meanwhile, our 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005 girls program was one of the strongest in the region, and we have future talent coming through the system with the 2010-2006 age groups.

Our men’s program has given opportunities to many players (born 2002-1999) to showcase their talent in an Ontario-only semi-professional league. TFC has committed to providing opportunities to all our players coming up through the FC LONDON Academy program (players born 2006-1999), which offers high-quality training facilities, a periodization training method, top coaching, and professional video analysis. Many players were invited to attend trials with TFC, and some were selected to play in tournaments. TFC will continue to invite FC LONDON players into their Academy Program to be given continued trials.

FC LONDON has been awarded an Ontario Player Development League (OPDL) License for 2005 boys and girls, which means that the club’s players will now be competing against the best of the best in the province. FC LONDON now provides a full pathway throughout the program. It starts with the new U7 TFC LONDON Mini Academy (which covers 40 weeks, including two training days and one game per week). From U8 to U12, players compete in the Ontario Academy Soccer League (OASL). Then, players move on to the OPDL (U13 to U16), and then on to the U21 program. FC LONDON’s League1 team is next. And a next step could be to TFC.

Want to join FC LONDON? All ages are welcome. Contact manager@fclondon.ca.

