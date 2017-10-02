Joining the elite ranks

The FC LONDON Academy has officially joined the elite Ontario Player Development League (OPDL). And what does that mean exactly? It means that the club’s players will now be competing at the highest level, playing against the best of the best in their respective age groups. The OPDL is part of the player development pathway that eventually lands players onto provincial and national teams, as well as pro squads – like Toronto FC.

For FC LONDON, the full pathway now begins at U8 in the Ontario Academy Soccer League (OASL), moves to the OPDL for players U13 to U16, then to the U21 program, and then on to FC LONDON’s League1 team. A next step could be to Toronto FC of MLS.

The FC LONDON Academy offers the high-quality training facilities, a periodization training method, top coaching, and professional video analysis. OPDL and OASL assessment dates are now set. Visit www.fclondon.ca for full details.

Meanwhile, the new TFC LONDON Mini Academy is looking for boys and girls aged 7 and under (born in 2011 and 2012). The Pre-Academy offers an excellent opportunity for youngsters to hone their skills. The program covers 40 weeks, including two training days and one game per week. Players will certainly benefit from the top-notch coaching and exposure to elite training at a young age. And they’ll even receive a season pass to FC LONDON’s League1 men’s or women’s games! For more info, visit the Academy website.

