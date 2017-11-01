NorWest Indoor Programs

NorWest Soccer is excited to be offering the Centre of Excellence (COE) program again, which takes place throughout the fall and winter at NorWest’s Indoor Training Facility (#5-1490 North Routledge Park). The program is offered with the individual player in mind, and helps young athletes improve their skills throughout the indoor season.

With different themes each week, technical focus topics include ball mastery, passing & receiving, and shooting & finishing. The style of the sessions, which focuses on individual skill development, features a mix of activities and small-sided games. This format allows players to work on their technique (their mechanics) and skills (ability to execute under pressure and on demand), while also helping to build their confidence in decision-making.

The Centre of Excellence program follows NorWest’s player development plan and features age-appropriate training (in accordance with the Long-Term Player Development model) delivered by certified and qualified staff coaches. The program maintains an optimal player to coach ratio of about 10:1. And players even receive a free t-shirt!

The COE includes both recreational and competitive formats. The recreational (U4 to U12) is offered once a week for one hour on Saturdays (it began Oct. 28 and will run 16 weeks to March 3). Start time depends on age group (see www.norwestsoccer.com and go to ‘Indoor’ for exact dates and times). The competitive program (U7 to U13+) runs on weeknights, also from late October to early March.

Cost of the program is $275 (or $165 for just January to March). For more information, visit www.norwestsoccer.com.

