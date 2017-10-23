World’s best on the way

Top squash professionals from around the world will converge on the London Squash & Fitness Club from September 18 to 23 for the 10th annual NASH Cup PSA Squash Tournament.

The total purse has been increased to $30,000 USD, making it Canada’s largest in 2017.

This year’s draw is incredibly strong. A total of 33 of the World Top 100’s will be attending – 16 of the top 100 men, and 17 of the top 100 women.

Equal purses of $15,000 USD for men and women (for the first time in NASH Cup history) has also helped attract a spectacular pool of talented squash players who will battle throughout the week in single elimination competition.

A total of 17 countries will be represented at the tournament, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, England, Guyana, Japan, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, the United States, and Wales.



Canadians in the field

Canadian representation keeps getting stronger. Our country’s top 5 men and top 6 women are confirmed for the event. Nick Sachvie, currently Canada’s top male (wr71), returns for his 5th NASH Cup after missing last year due to injury. Samantha Cornett has regained her position as Canada’s top female (wr32), and will compete in her 2nd NASH Cup. Defending women’s champion Danielle Letourneau (wr45) will also return, as will our 2012 men’s champion, Shawn Delliere (wr80).

Local talent

Local entries include Western University’s past, present and future – the Western men’s squash team has won the OUA Championship 34 consecutive years, while the women have won more championships than any other team in the OUA. 2017 NASH Cup participants include Western alumni Holly Delavigne and Laura Savage, along with current team members Matthew Henderson, Farzin Habib Pour, and David Mill.



The Men’s Draw (28 players, 9 countries)

A record 16 participants ranked in the world’s top 100

Fourteen first-time competitors, including the top 4 seeds

Shawn Delierre, our 2012 Champion, returns for his 6th event



The Women’s Draw (28 players, 13 countries)

Danielle Letourneau (CAN; wr45) won 18-16 in the 5th game against Misaki Kobayashi (JAP; wr40) in 2016. Both are back in 2017.

The women’s draw features our first professional born in the 2000’s. Nada Abbas (EGY; wr37) is the youngest professional in the draws.

Spectators can expect hard-fought matches in both draws. Tickets are very limited. Be sure to secure yours before they are gone: www.nashcup.com/the-nash-cup/tickets.

Amateur entry is now open, with nine divisions limited to 16 players each – www.squashontario.com.

For additional information, visit the tournament website at www.nashcup.com.

