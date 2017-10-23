Middlesex making waves

Terri MacDougall traveled to Budapest in August for the FINA World Masters Championships. She competed in several events, impressively earning a bronze medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke in the age 50 to 54 category.

Some of Canada’s top young swimmers, including Middlesex athletes Cam Teasdale and Brady Fletcher, looked to make their mark at the first-ever RBC Canadian Junior Swimming Championships this summer.

Nearly 700 athletes from across Canada competed at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. The competition ran from July 26-31, and was shown via live webcast on cbcsports.ca.

As part of Swimming Canada’s 2016 competition review, the competition was part of a strategic process to become a Top 6 total medal-producing nation at the Olympics and Paralympic Games in 2020. Middlesex nation is proud of both Cam and Brady for their strong performances at this event!



The 17th FINA World Masters Championships, the event for adults that follows on from the FINA World Championships, were held from August 7-20 in Budapest and at Lake Balaton (120 kilometers from Budapest).

Almost 16,000 swimmers represented their respective countries, as well as 1,200 water polo players, nearly 400 synchronized swimmers, and 200 divers.

Terri MacDougall competed in several events, winning a Bronze medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke in the 50 to 54 age category. Her other events included the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 200m breaststroke.

