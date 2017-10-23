Exciting times on court

New President, Kerkhoff, at the helm

It is our great pleasure to announce that Tom Kerkhoff has accepted the role of Forest City Volleyball Club President. His tenure began August 1, 2017.

Tom is well known in the volleyball community, and has earned an abundance of respect as a coach in multiple sports, including volleyball, hockey and soccer. His 25+ years of coaching experience, including 15 years as a Forest City coach, coupled with his experience as a former varsity volleyball athlete for the Western Mustangs, has prepared him well for this role.

Tom has an Hon. BA Kinesiology degree and is a successful local business owner, all while raising four young athletes in our community. He embodies competitive spirit and skill, and we know he will lead Forest City Volleyball Club to greatness.

It is also our pleasure to thank Chuck Chelladurai for his terrific leadership, and welcome him to the Board position of Past President, FCVC. We look forward to Chuck’s continued wisdom and insight as he passes on the Presidential torch.

Please join us in congratulating Tom and Chuck on their new appointments!

New VP Volleyball named

We are also thrilled to announce the appointment of Lloyd Rumble as VP Volleyball, FCVC.

Lloyd has 20+ years of coaching experience with Forest City Volleyball Club. He has led multiple teams to the achievement of Div 1 tier 1 OVA medals; he is a 3-time gold medal head coach for Ontario Summer Games Region 3; he achieved OUA gold with Western Volleyball; and he was the head coach and provincial medalist for Fanshawe Volleyball for nine years. Lloyd was the recipient of the OVA Diane Wood Special Achievement Award, and he has extensive experience training numerous CIS and NCAA athletes.

We know that Lloyd’s volleyball acumen will ensure the programs and curriculum offered by Forest City Volleyball Club will remain unparalleled for years to come!



FCVC 2017-18 Competitive head coaches

Forest City Volleyball Club prides itself in selecting coaches who are passionate about the sport of volleyball and have proven ability in helping young athletes further develop their natural talent, determination, dedication, work ethic, heart, leadership skills, and respect for others – not only in competition, but in life! Congratulations to the following head coaches on your team selections for 2017-18 …

Male Teams

13U – Niki Nikolov

14U – Tom Kerkhoff

15U – Jason McKee

16U – John Hong

17U – Mark Peckham

18U – Dave Phoenix

Female Teams

13U Green – Pete Sum

13U Blue – Chuck Chelladurai

14U Green – Peter Gauld

14U Blue – Patti Pumputis

15U Green – Dean Lowrie

15U Blue – Bob Mann

16U Green – Stu Pow

16U Blue – Susan Buckman

16U White – Heidi Solway

17U Green – Lloyd Rumble

18U Green – Joffre Ribout

17U/18U Blue – Corey Crossan

Acorn Volleyball

Acorn Volleyball continues to grow bigger and stronger every year, providing our young athletes with age and skill appropriate exercises and drills to help enhance hand-eye coordination, movement patterns, agility, strength and posture, all while developing a significant appreciation for volleyball and physical activity in general.

All coaches have an abundance of experience and credentials in competitive volleyball and high-performance development. They follow the Long-Term Athlete Development (LTAD) model with a great coach-to-athlete ratio to give players the best start possible to their volleyball careers. The Forest City Volleyball Club pathway begins with Mini Acorn for 4 to 8-year-olds, which prepares them for advancement to Acorn for 9 to 13-year-olds, where they will gain skill and gameplay experience to be identified for our competitive program for 12 to 18-year-olds.

Visit our website to register today for programs starting in October!

www.forestcityvolleyball.com

Facebook: FCVCLondon

Twitter: @go_fcvc

Instagram: forestcityvolleyball