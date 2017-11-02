LVC’s Measures of Success

As a club, how we define success is directly in line with Volleyball Canada’s Long-Term Athlete Development model (LTAD). We have five measures of success that shape our decision-making and affirm our core values.

1. Number of LVC Members

From Timbits to Feed the Fire to Competitive to LVCamp to REPS Clinics, we aim to have as many athletes playing volleyball and loving the game. In the 2016-2017 season, we had 1003 athletes registered across all programs!

2. Alumni playing in U-Sport/CCAA/NCAA

Thus far, LVC has produced 54 athletes that have gone on to play post-secondary volleyball! Individual athlete development is our top priority whether LVC members are 4 years old in their first Timbits session or 18 years old, attending their 18U National Championship. One way to measure our standardized technical model is through the number of athletes playing post-secondary volleyball in U-Sport (Canadian university league), the CCAA (Canadian college league) or the NCAA (American university/college league).

3. Alumni Coaching

Our hope is that we can install a love of the game of volleyball and a passion for teamwork, which creates a framework for an excellent coach! In order for more kids to have a great experience at LVC, we need more coaches that share our core values. As always, LVC will cover the costs of coaching courses for any current athletes or coaches looking to add their coaching skillset!

4. Alumni Refereeing

Often overlooked but essential to the volleyball community are our fantastic referees! Through a love for the game, we want our athletes, alumni, coaches and parents to take an active role in the volleyball community.

5. Team Excellence at 16U/17U/18U

From 13U through 15U, the primary focus is individual athlete development. We are always working hard to win, but never at the expensve of athlete development. From 16U through 18U, the importance of results increases. LVC athletes that want to play post-secondary volleyball will be in results-oriented leagues where mental-toughness is critical. From 16U to 18U, these skills will be developed. www.lvcfire.com